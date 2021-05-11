Advertisement

TACC holds spring Senior Resources Fair

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Area Continuity of Care, also known as TACC, held its semi-annual Senior Resources Fair on Tuesday.

The event was drive-through style to prevent the spread of COVID-19; seniors drove by and picked up booklets containing a list of area businesses and organizations that help seniors. TACC also gave away sandwiches and swag bags for participants to take home.

TACC President Linda Clements says many senior citizens were isolated, even before the pandemic, so events like Tuesday’s help get them out of the house and provide important resources. “We’ve had so many people come through and thank us for doing this, and it’s so nice to get out,” Clements said. “Socialization is huge.”

For more information on TARCC, visit their Facebook page.

