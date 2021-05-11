Advertisement

Sporting KC to return to full capacity with no mask requirement

KANSAS CITY, KS - APRIL 09: Forward Dom Dwyer (14) embraces with midfielder Soni Mustivar after...
KANSAS CITY, KS - APRIL 09: Forward Dom Dwyer (14) embraces with midfielder Soni Mustivar after scoring a goal during the MLS match between Sporting Kansas City and the Colorado Rapids. Sunday April 9th, 2017 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, KS. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Sporting KC will welcome a full crowd at Children’s Mercy Park at the end of the month, with no mask requirement in place.

The club announced Tuesday in accordance with local updated health protocols, they will return to their full capacity of 18,467 fans May 29 when they host Houston Dynamo FC.

Previously, 6,500 fans were allowed inside.

“Our transition to full capacity will be made in accordance with local health mandates and we encourage guests to continue wearing masks,” Jake Reid, Sporting Kansas City President and CEO, said. “We look forward to delivering the fan experience that makes Children’s Mercy Park so special.”

While masks are not required, the club says they are “strongly encouraged.” The stadium will also feature a designated seating section where masks must be worn for all ticket holders in that area.

Children’s Mercy Park will continue practicing a number of health and safety protocols including mobile entry, cashless payments, hand sanitization dispensers throughout the stadium and increased cleaning and sanitization before, during and after matches.

The club will also honor frontline healthcare workers May 29 by giving 1,000 tickets to local medical professionals.

“We are excited to welcome all of our Season Ticket Members and passionate supporters back to Children’s Mercy Park and honor frontline workers who have sacrificed so much for the good of our community,” said Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid.

Ticket information is available here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a house explosion at Q4 and 270th Rd. north of Holton.
Authorities investigate cause of Jackson Co. house explosion that killed one man
Emporia crash survivor
Teen who survived fatal Lyon Co. crash Saturday that killed three friends recounts the tragedy
Ashley Edwards is the only survivor of a three-car wreck
Mom remembers two teens killed in Cottonwood River wreck
A house explosion north of Holton killed a man and seriously injured a woman.
Man killed in Monday night home explosion identified
The HSUS claims the photo is of caged breeding dogs at Debra Deters' puppy mill in Centralia,...
7 puppy mills in Kansas make “Horrible Hundred” annual report

Latest News

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn gets past Arkansas State linebacker Jaden Harris (11) to...
K-State’s Vaughn listed among PFF’s top-five returning running backs
Ian and Miles Cusick are twins that play doubles tennis together for Topeka West.
Ian and Miles Cusick: Topeka’s Tennis Twins
Ian and Miles Cusick are twins that play doubles tennis together for Topeka West.
Ian and Miles Cusick: Topeka's Tennis Twins
Perry-Lecompton DC tabbed to lead Seaman football
Perry-Lecompton DC tabbed to lead Seaman football