Sporting KC to return to full capacity with no mask requirement

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Sporting KC will welcome a full crowd at Children’s Mercy Park at the end of the month, with no mask requirement in place.

The club announced Tuesday in accordance with local updated health protocols, they will return to their full capacity of 18,467 fans May 29 when they host Houston Dynamo FC.

Previously, 6,500 fans were allowed inside.

“Our transition to full capacity will be made in accordance with local health mandates and we encourage guests to continue wearing masks,” Jake Reid, Sporting Kansas City President and CEO, said. “We look forward to delivering the fan experience that makes Children’s Mercy Park so special.”

While masks are not required, the club says they are “strongly encouraged.” The stadium will also feature a designated seating section where masks must be worn for all ticket holders in that area.

Children’s Mercy Park will continue practicing a number of health and safety protocols including mobile entry, cashless payments, hand sanitization dispensers throughout the stadium and increased cleaning and sanitization before, during and after matches.

The club will also honor frontline healthcare workers May 29 by giving 1,000 tickets to local medical professionals.

“We are excited to welcome all of our Season Ticket Members and passionate supporters back to Children’s Mercy Park and honor frontline workers who have sacrificed so much for the good of our community,” said Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid.

Ticket information is available here.

🗣 Back in full voice.



On May 29, @cmpark will return to full capacity.



Details ⤵️https://t.co/L4qEChfMFo — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) May 11, 2021

