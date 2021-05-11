Advertisement

Services set for Kansas priest considered for sainthood

Fr. Emil Kapaun
Fr. Emil Kapaun(KWCH 12)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas priest who is being considered for sainthood will be laid to rest in Wichita in September, his family and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wichita announced Tuesday.

The remains of the Rev. Emil Kapaun, who died in a prisoner of war camp during the Korean War, will be flown from Hawaii to Wichita on Sept. 25. The body will be taken to his hometown of Pilsen before being returned to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita on Sept. 27, the diocese said.

A vigil will be held Sept. 28 and the funeral Mass is scheduled for Sept 29. Both services will be at Hartman Arena. The remains will be interred in a crypt inside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Kapuan’s remains were identified in early March.

He was was captured on Nov. 2, 1950, near Unsan, North Korea, while tending to soldiers. He continued to minister to fellow prisoners until he died of pneumonia, the U.S. Defense Department has said.

In 1993, Kapaun was named a “Servant of God,” which is a preliminary step in the Catholic church’s lengthy process of canonization.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a house explosion at Q4 and 270th Rd. north of Holton.
Authorities investigate cause of Jackson Co. house explosion that killed one man
Emporia crash survivor
Teen who survived fatal Lyon Co. crash Saturday that killed three friends recounts the tragedy
Ashley Edwards is the only survivor of a three-car wreck
Mom remembers two teens killed in Cottonwood River wreck
A house explosion north of Holton killed a man and seriously injured a woman.
Man killed in Monday night home explosion identified
The HSUS claims the photo is of caged breeding dogs at Debra Deters' puppy mill in Centralia,...
7 puppy mills in Kansas make “Horrible Hundred” annual report

Latest News

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn gets past Arkansas State linebacker Jaden Harris (11) to...
K-State’s Vaughn listed among PFF’s top-five returning running backs
Overhead sign replacement along I-70 in Topeka to continue
Cpt. Cristian Lopez of Topeka's Salvation Army presents Rosalyn Carr with The Others award...
Salvation Army honors retired Topeka school principal
Missouri rolls back unemployment benefits
Governor Kelly joined several other dignitaries Tuesday afternoon to tout the state's success...
Governor brags about ‘JAG’ during virtual event