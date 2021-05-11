Sen. Marshall calls for bipartisan committee investigation regarding COVID-19 origins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has called for an independent investigation by a bipartisan committee into the origins of COVID-19.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he has introduced a resolution that calls for a bipartisan Select Committee to investigate where COVID-19 came from and how it started a pandemic.

“On January 28, 2020, I was the first member of Congress to stand on the House floor and discuss my concerns about COVID-19. And today with over three million lives lost, critical questions remain unanswered about its origins,” said Senator Marshall. “We must demand full access to all relative records, samples, and key personnel. If bad actors continue to obfuscate and prevent this investigation from happening, we can’t take no for an answer. For these reasons, Congress must start our own parallel investigation now, which is why I have called for a bipartisan Select Committee.”

Additionally, Sen. Marshall said he questioned Dr. Anthony Fauci at a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing regarding the origins of COVID-19.

According to Marshall, COVID-19 has reached every corner of the globe and has killed at least 3 million people, including 580,000 Americans. In 2020, he said the U.S. joined over 60 countries in signing a resolution to require the World Health Organization to conduct an investigation regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, which was unanimously adopted, despite complaints from China.

Unfortunately, Marshall said the WHO is not independent of the CCP’s political agenda and a joint report was released on Feb. 10. Of note, he said the CCP refused to allow unrestricted access to relevant records, samples and personnel. Additionally, the CCP willingly destroyed potential evidence early in the pandemic that could have given answers to many questions. Officials and scientists globally have concluded there was an effort to cover up the outbreak and Marshall said disinformation continues to spread and prevent data needed to fully trace the origin of the virus.

According to Marshall, the bipartisan Select Committee would be made up of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats, chosen by Leaders of each party, and would have one year to complete the investigation and report findings to Congress.

To read the full resolution, click HERE.

To see the Dr. Fauci interview, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.