Salvation Army honors retired Topeka school principal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Salvation Army honored a former elementary school principal for her efforts to assist learning for kids in their programs.

Cpt. Cristian lopez presented Rosalyn Carr with “The Others” award during Tuesday’s Salvation Army Lifeline Luncheon.

Carr worked with USD 501 for 38 years, including as principal at Linn Elementary School. She’s also retired from the Kansas National Guard.

After retiring, Carr has been involved in many organizations, including the Girl Scouts, and developing an after school program for Topeka’s Salvation Army. In accepting the award, Carr said supporting children became especially important during the pandemic. She said adults need to meet kids where they are, and help them become the best they can be.

Attendees at Tuesday’s luncheon also were treated to the inspiring story of Dan Meers, who’s portrayed Chiefs’ mascot KC Wolf for 31 years. Meers shared how faith, family, and friends became even more important after he was seriously injured in 2013 while rehearsing a stunt at Arrowhead Stadium.

The organization also recognized its sponsors and bell ringers, and the community’s health care heroes with a message from Stormont Vail’s senior vice president and chief nursing officer Carol Perry, RN.

13′s Melissa Brunner emceed the event.

