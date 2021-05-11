Pfizer FDA approved for teens, counties still waiting on CDC, KDHE

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the FDA for use in recipients 12 and older Monday.

As far as getting your teenagers signed up for an appointment, there’s still a few steps before the vaccine will be available.

The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. explains that the CDC still needs to approve its usage, followed by the same for KDHE. Once that happens, county clinics will transition to administering vaccines to those 12 and up. The department says it is talking to school districts in the area about ways to offer vaccines to 12-15 year old students and their families soon.

