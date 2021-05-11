Perry-Lecompton DC tabbed to lead Seaman football

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman has named Perry-Lecompton defense coordinator Jared Swafford as the Vikings’ next head football coach.

The USD 345 school board approved Swafford’s hiring Monday night.

Swafford, a 2002 Perry-Lecompton graduate, helped lead the Kaws to back-to-back 3A state title game appearances in 2019 and 2020.

He played football at Emporia State before joining the Kaws’ football coaching staff in 2009.

Swafford replaces previous Seaman head coach Glenn O’Neil, who stepped down after five seasons to coach at Dodge City.

The Vikings finished 2020 with a 7-2 record.

