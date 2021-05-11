Overhead sign replacement along I-70 in Topeka to continue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDOT will continue to replace overhead signs along I-70 in Topeka.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says contractors will continue to replace overhead signs along I-70 in Topeka from Wednesday, May 12, through Friday, May 14, weather permitting. It said the project will continue through the summer as all signs, including overhead signs, from the east edge of Topeka to the Wabaunsee and Riley County lines.

According to KDOT, ongoing sign work will happen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Wednesday, May 12 – The left lane of eastbound and westbound I-70, between U.S. 75 and 4th Street, will be closed.

Thursday, May 13, and Friday, May 14 – The left lane of eastbound and westbound I-70, between 10th Street and Croco Road, will be closed.

KDOT said the new signs have been updated with new reflectivity in order to make them more visible at night and the sizing of the signs has also been adjusted. When a sign nears the end of its service and is scheduled to be replaced, it said it updates them with signs that meet the current federal standard.

KDOT said it urges all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through highway work zones. To stay aware of all KDOT construction projects, click HERE.

