One taken to hospital after emergency vehicle collides with SUV in Overland Park

A man was taken to the hospital following a crash between an emergency vehicle and a sport...
A man was taken to the hospital following a crash between an emergency vehicle and a sport utility vehicle Monday evening at an Overland Park intersection, authorities said.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to the hospital following a crash between an emergency vehicle and a sport utility vehicle Monday evening at an Overland Park intersection, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. Monday at 135th and Metcalf in Overland Park.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 2020 Ford Explorer with its emergency lights and sirens activated collided with a 2019 Jeep Compass in the intersection.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Erick Jaramillo, 26, of Gardner, was reported to have sustained minor injuries. He was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center. The patrol said Jaramillo was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Jeep, Stephen A.. Vernon, 25, of Overland Park, was reported to have minor injuries. There was no report of Vernon requiring ambulance transportation to the hospital. The patrol said Vernon was wearing his seat belt.

The patrol said both drivers were alone in their vheicles.

