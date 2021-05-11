Advertisement

North Topeka business looking for people who broke in, injured dog

That Other Place captured surveillance images of a man they say broke into their property and injured their dog.(That Other Place)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka business says it’s bad enough they’re dealing with a thief, but the man also injured their dog while committing the crime.

The store That Other Place posted surveillance photos of the suspect Monday on their Facebook page. They say the man was captured breaking into their property on NE Meriden Rd., just north of Hwy. 24, around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. They also posted photos of their dog, showing marks they say the man left on the animal’s neck and shoulder.

The store asks anyone who knows who the man might be to contact police.

Topeka Police did not immediately return a message for any further information on the investigation.

PLEASE SHARE!! This man broke into our property and hurt our dog Sunday morning @ 5:30am. The property is on N Meriden...

Posted by That Other Place - Topeka on Monday, May 10, 2021

