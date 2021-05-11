Missouri rolls back unemployment benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Missouri will soon see fewer unemployment benefits.

KCTV5 reports that Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he will cut off all federal pandemic unemployment benefits on Tuesday to help push people back to work. He said the benefits will end on June 12.

“From conversations with business owners across the state, we know that they are struggling not because of COVID-19 but because of labor shortages resulting from these excessive federal unemployment programs,” Parson said in a news release.

Parson said he hopes that the reduction of benefits will drive residents back to work and address a statewide labor shortage.

“The solution to close this gap is not the excessive spending of taxpayer dollars by the federal government, but rather getting people back to work and to a sense of normalcy for themselves and their families,” he said in a statement.

Missouri will join Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana and South Carolina in ending the $300 federal benefit on top of state benefits.

“While these benefits provided supplementary financial assistance during the height of COVID-19, they were intended to be temporary, and their continuation has instead worsened the workforce issues we are facing,” said Parson. “It’s time that we end these programs that have ultimately incentivized people to stay out of the workforce.”

The move will eliminate the following programs for Missourians:

Pandemic unemployment assistance.

Emergency unemployment relief for government entities and nonprofit organizations.

Federal pandemic unemployment compensation.

Pandemic emergency unemployment compensation.

100% reimbursement of short-time compensation benefit costs paid under state law.

Mixed earner unemployment compensation.

Gov. Parsons posted on Facebook that Missouri is among the top states for economic recovery.

Our economy continues to come back STRONG. Missouri is in the top tier in the nation for economic recovery. Our... Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Parsons said Missouri’s unemployment rate dropped under 4.2% while employment increased by over 15,000 jobs in March.

According to Gov. Parsons, Missouri is now the best state in the nation for hourly earnings growth.

“We know that one of the last remaining hurdles to full economic recovery is addressing this labor shortage,” Parson said in the news release. “Even with unemployment at only 4.2%, there are still 221,266 known job postings across the state.

“The solution to close this gap is not the excessive spending of taxpayer dollars by the federal government, but rather getting people back to work and to a sense of normalcy for themselves and their families. Today’s action ensures that we will fill existing jobs as well as the thousands of new jobs coming to our state as businesses continue to invest and expand in Missouri.”

According to Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relation Director Anna Hu, the federal support was always meant to be a temporary fix.

“During the last recession in 2008, the federal government contributed $25 per week to supplement state unemployment benefits,” Hui said in the release. “During the latest economic downturn, Washington poured in $600 per week in addition to Missouri’s weekly benefit of up to $320.

“Even after the original $600 supplement expired, it was replaced by a federal supplement that provides an extra $300 per week on top of Missouri’s existing state benefit, meaning thousands of claimants continue to receive $620 per week or more. The unemployment system is designed to provide a temporary safety net as workers look to reenter the job market. Leaving the level of benefits artificially high would prevent a return to full employment in our state.”

According to Parson, under state law, claimants in Missouri are required to do and report three job searches per week. He said qualified work searches include filing an application with an employer or through a job posting site, or attending a job fair, interview, reemployment service or a skills workshop.

