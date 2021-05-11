Advertisement

McDonald’s changing its coffee cups to promote COVID-19 vaccines

By CNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is teaming up with the White House to spread the message on COVID-19 vaccinations.

The fast-food chain is redesigning its coffee cups to feature the slogan “We Can Do This,” which was created by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

It will be printed on roughly 50 million cups.

McDonald's plans to promote COVID-19 vaccines with redesigned coffee cups.
McDonald's plans to promote COVID-19 vaccines with redesigned coffee cups.(Source: McDonald's via CNN)

The cups will also feature the website address vaccines.gov, where people can go to find nearby appointments and gather safety information.

Customers should start seeing the redesigned cups in July.

The promotion is slated to last several weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emporia crash survivor
Teen who survived fatal Lyon Co. crash Saturday that killed three friends recounts the tragedy
Crews responded to a house explosion at Q4 and 270th Rd. north of Holton.
Authorities investigate cause of Jackson Co. house explosion that killed one man
Ashley Edwards is the only survivor of a three-car wreck
Mom remembers two teens killed in Cottonwood River wreck
The HSUS claims the photo is of caged breeding dogs at Debra Deters' puppy mill in Centralia,...
7 puppy mills in Kansas make “Horrible Hundred” annual report
Ladora Sue Benaka, 63, of Tecumseh, was arrested on drug charges Sunday night in SE Topeka.
Tecumseh woman booked for drugs after Sunday night traffic stop

Latest News

An ambulance and police trucks are parked at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russia,...
School shooting in Russia kills 9 people; suspect arrested
Victor Hugo Cuevas was arrested in connection with a loose tiger, but the man's attorney said...
Man arrested for loose tiger in Houston; attorney says tiger is someone else's
In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
McConnell leads GOP in attack on Democrats’ voting rights bill
Cloud County Community College to hold Commencement Friday
Empty nesters adopt seven siblings orphaned in a fatal crash.
All 7 siblings orphaned in crash adopted