Man killed in Monday night home explosion identified

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an explosion that leveled a home near Holton.

Sheriff Tim Morse said Billy “Lu” Griffiths, 61, of Holton, was killed in the blast.

A woman, who was also in the house at the time of the explosion was airlifted to a Kansas City Hospital with serious injuries.

She has not been identified.

Morse said that it was believed the homeowners were in the process of remodeling the residence at the time.

The explosion was reported around 6:15 p.m. Monday near 270 Road and Q4 Road, just northeast of Jackson Heights High School.

The explosion was so strong that people several miles away reported feeling it, Morse said.

Crews returned to the site of the explosion Tuesday morning after a blaze rekindled.

