Lake Perry Marina hopes video helps nab possible theives

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lake Perry Marina says it had some unwanted guests early Monday morning - and they hope a social media post helps catch them.

The business posted surveillance video to its Facebook page that shows three people wandering around the docks. One appears to be carrying a bag of some kind.

They say the visitors coincide with reports of several thefts around the boat slips and storage areas. They asked customers who hadn’t done so to check on their boats, so they report any additional thefts to authorities.

Anyone who has information about the people in the video also is asked to contact authorities.

