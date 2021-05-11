K-State’s Vaughn listed among PFF’s top-five returning running backs

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Pro Football Focus has listed Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn as the second-best returning running back in college football.

The 5-foot-5, 171 lb. sophomore hauled in a slate of awards in his freshman campaign, including being named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year by league coaches and the 2020 True Freshman of the Year by 247Sports.

Vaughn led the Wildcats in rushing yards last season (642), receiving yards (434) and all-purpose yards (1221). He scored seven rushing touchdowns and caught 25 passes including two for scores.

Auburn’s Tank Bigsby sits atop the list, followed by Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks, Alabama’s Brian Robinson Jr., and Ole Miss’s Jerrion Ealy.

The top-5 returning RBs in college football 💪 pic.twitter.com/zq1ObaXBAO — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 11, 2021

