K-State’s Vaughn listed among PFF’s top-five returning running backs

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn gets past Arkansas State linebacker Jaden Harris (11) to...
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn gets past Arkansas State linebacker Jaden Harris (11) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Pro Football Focus has listed Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn as the second-best returning running back in college football.

The 5-foot-5, 171 lb. sophomore hauled in a slate of awards in his freshman campaign, including being named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year by league coaches and the 2020 True Freshman of the Year by 247Sports.

Vaughn led the Wildcats in rushing yards last season (642), receiving yards (434) and all-purpose yards (1221). He scored seven rushing touchdowns and caught 25 passes including two for scores.

Auburn’s Tank Bigsby sits atop the list, followed by Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks, Alabama’s Brian Robinson Jr., and Ole Miss’s Jerrion Ealy.

