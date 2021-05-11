Advertisement

Junction City to receive about $3 million from American Recovery Plan

(Pixabay)
By JC Post
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Junction City officials are expecting about $3 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds from the American Recovery Plan. City Manager Allen Dinkel expected half of the money to be received this summer and the remainder 12 months later.

The money will funnel through the state, with the state sending a check to the city. Water and sewer infrastructure improvements are a possible target for use of the funds. “We could use money on broadband, but there have been other pools of COVID money for broadband, so I’m not sure that’s really practical for us. " said Dinkel.” I think we’re going to start taking a look at water and sewer infrastructure improvements. They may include water lines, sewer lines or a mixture of different things.”

There are some older water and sewer lines in parts of the city.

The American Recovery Plan funds do not have to be spent until Dec. 31, 2024.

