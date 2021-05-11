Junction City Superintendent updates community on important dates for USD 475

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary USD 475 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Reginald Eggleston has reminded parents of students that summer school begins June 7th. Parents are encouraged to enroll their students to take advantage of the opportunity.

Junction City High School commencement will be May 30th. Students have been notified of the number of tickets they will receive.

Eggleston is also encouraging 7th and 8th-grade students for the 2021-2022 school year to enroll in the district’s Magnet School. “It’s a great alternative if you’re looking for a smaller setting and more personalized instruction.” Contact Tom Wesoloski at the H.D. Karns building for more information.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.