Jackson Co. crews responding to reported house explosion north of Holton

Crews responded to a house explosion at Q4 and 270th Rd. north of Holton.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews in Jackson Co., Kan. were on the scene of what was reported as an explosion at a house north of Holton.

Sheriff Tim Morse said authorities were still gathering information on exactly what happened. However, he did not roads were blocked around the scene at Q4 Rd. and 270th. The location is just northeast of Jackson Heights High School.

Confirmation on any injuries was not yet available.

13 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will provide further information as it comes available.

