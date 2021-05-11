Advertisement

Ian and Miles Cusick: Topeka’s Tennis Twins

By Mitchel Summers
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ian and Miles dominate on the court.

“I’ve always been competitive,” Ian Cusick, Topeka West tennis player, said. “Everything’s kind of a competition with me.”

“We definitely do push each other.” Miles Cusick, Topeka West tennis player, said.

They do it together.

“We get along well, which definitely helps in tennis.” Miles said.

“We’ve been close friends since we were little.” Ian said.

The doubles pairing shares a connection outside just the white lines.

“I think tennis as a whole, it’s great to share with my brother,” Ian said. “Especially as a playing partner and someone to be with.”

The two are twin brothers. Ian Cusick born just one minute before Miles Cusick.

“I think of him more as a friend first and he is my brother but we’re best friends,” Miles said. “I mean, I guess you could say that’s kind of like a brotherly love type of thing.”

Both instantly bonded in competition.

“We played like soccer, basketball, football,” Ian said. “I mean, we played all the sports and we were on the same team.”

The tennis court soon became the number one place the two battled on.

“Tennis has been the thing that we stuck with and I think it’s really changed my outlook on if you want to get better on something, you have to work on it a lot.” Miles said.

It wasn’t until this year that the two joined the same side of the net to play doubles.

“The game really just changes when you’re playing doubles.” Ian said.

After some growing pains, Ian and Miles have developed into one of the top tandems in the state - winning nearly 30 matches and advancing to the State Tennis Tournament.

“Feels really good to be city champs, regional champs, league champs,” Miles said. “I mean that’s great. Especially with my brother.”

The twin Cusicks have grown closer while competing together.

“I can’t really imagine doing it with someone else,” Miles said. “I think I could’ve played singles this year, but no way. I’d much rather play doubles with Ian.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emporia crash survivor
Teen who survived fatal Lyon Co. crash Saturday that killed three friends recounts the tragedy
Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Three teens dead after car crashes into Lyon Co. river
Crews responded to a house explosion at Q4 and 270th Rd. north of Holton.
Authorities investigate cause of Jackson Co. house explosion that killed man
Kansas rattled by two more earthquakes
Ashley Edwards is the only survivor of a three-car wreck
Mom remembers two teens killed in Cottonwood River wreck

Latest News

Ian and Miles Cusick are twins that play doubles tennis together for Topeka West.
Ian and Miles Cusick: Topeka's Tennis Twins
Perry-Lecompton DC tabbed to lead Seaman football
Perry-Lecompton DC tabbed to lead Seaman football
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City...
Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announces return to football
A Kansas school board fired a Pete Flood, a baseball coach at Olathe North High School, for...
Kansas high school coach, accused of racial slur, fired