Ian and Miles Cusick: Topeka’s Tennis Twins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ian and Miles dominate on the court.

“I’ve always been competitive,” Ian Cusick, Topeka West tennis player, said. “Everything’s kind of a competition with me.”

“We definitely do push each other.” Miles Cusick, Topeka West tennis player, said.

They do it together.

“We get along well, which definitely helps in tennis.” Miles said.

“We’ve been close friends since we were little.” Ian said.

The doubles pairing shares a connection outside just the white lines.

“I think tennis as a whole, it’s great to share with my brother,” Ian said. “Especially as a playing partner and someone to be with.”

The two are twin brothers. Ian Cusick born just one minute before Miles Cusick.

“I think of him more as a friend first and he is my brother but we’re best friends,” Miles said. “I mean, I guess you could say that’s kind of like a brotherly love type of thing.”

Both instantly bonded in competition.

“We played like soccer, basketball, football,” Ian said. “I mean, we played all the sports and we were on the same team.”

The tennis court soon became the number one place the two battled on.

“Tennis has been the thing that we stuck with and I think it’s really changed my outlook on if you want to get better on something, you have to work on it a lot.” Miles said.

It wasn’t until this year that the two joined the same side of the net to play doubles.

“The game really just changes when you’re playing doubles.” Ian said.

After some growing pains, Ian and Miles have developed into one of the top tandems in the state - winning nearly 30 matches and advancing to the State Tennis Tournament.

“Feels really good to be city champs, regional champs, league champs,” Miles said. “I mean that’s great. Especially with my brother.”

The twin Cusicks have grown closer while competing together.

“I can’t really imagine doing it with someone else,” Miles said. “I think I could’ve played singles this year, but no way. I’d much rather play doubles with Ian.”

