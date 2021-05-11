Advertisement

Governor brags about ‘JAG’ during virtual event

Governor Kelly joined several other dignitaries Tuesday afternoon to tout the state's success...
Governor Kelly joined several other dignitaries Tuesday afternoon to tout the state's success in the JAG program.(ZOOM)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly joined other state leaders to brag about the success of a program for high-risk youth.

Kelly, along with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, and Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson all took part in a virtual press conference presented by “JAG,” or Jobs for America’s Graduates.

The gathering was hosted by JAG President and CEO Ken Smith on the JAG National Facebook page.

“It really does break down student barriers to success, it gives them the tools the need to succeed in the workforce, and in life in general,” said Kelly during the virtual event.

Kelly touted that JAG is in 78 Kansas schools and has seen a “phenomenal” graduation rate of 97% in the past three years.

Kelly is one of 11 state governors on the JAG National Board of Directors.

Former Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is also listed as an “honorary member” as per the JAG website.

Click here for more information about the Jobs for American’s Graduates (JAG) program.

