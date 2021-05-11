Advertisement

Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to apply for Emergency Broadband Program

FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit program set to open this week
FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit program set to open this week
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is encouraging Kansans struggling with internet bills to apply for the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Program.

The program, which opens May 12, provides discounted internet services to qualifying households. Eligible families will also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 on a computer, laptop, or tablet after a $10 to $50 contribution to the purchase price.

“We know broadband is no longer a luxury, but a necessity for Kansans and our communities to participate in the digital economy,” Governor Kelly said. “I strongly encourage every Kansas family eligible to take advantage of the opportunity and apply for the Emergency Broadband Program.”

A household is eligible for the Emergency Broadband Program if one or more of its members:

  • Qualifies for the Lifeline program;
  • Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, or did so in the 2019-2020 school year;
  • Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;
  • Experienced a substantial loss of income since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or
  • Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating providers’ existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

To apply for the program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emporia crash survivor
Teen who survived fatal Lyon Co. crash Saturday that killed three friends recounts the tragedy
Crews responded to a house explosion at Q4 and 270th Rd. north of Holton.
Authorities investigate cause of Jackson Co. house explosion that killed one man
Ashley Edwards is the only survivor of a three-car wreck
Mom remembers two teens killed in Cottonwood River wreck
The HSUS claims the photo is of caged breeding dogs at Debra Deters' puppy mill in Centralia,...
7 puppy mills in Kansas make “Horrible Hundred” annual report
Ladora Sue Benaka, 63, of Tecumseh, was arrested on drug charges Sunday night in SE Topeka.
Tecumseh woman booked for drugs after Sunday night traffic stop

Latest News

Cloud County Community College to hold Commencement Friday
Junction City Superintendent updates community on important dates for USD 475
A student walks between classes at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kan., on the first day...
US schools fight to keep students amid fear of dropout surge
Kansas COVID shots top 2M; cities, counties due $1B in aid