Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to apply for Emergency Broadband Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is encouraging Kansans struggling with internet bills to apply for the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Program.

The program, which opens May 12, provides discounted internet services to qualifying households. Eligible families will also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 on a computer, laptop, or tablet after a $10 to $50 contribution to the purchase price.

“We know broadband is no longer a luxury, but a necessity for Kansans and our communities to participate in the digital economy,” Governor Kelly said. “I strongly encourage every Kansas family eligible to take advantage of the opportunity and apply for the Emergency Broadband Program.”

A household is eligible for the Emergency Broadband Program if one or more of its members:

Qualifies for the Lifeline program;

Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, or did so in the 2019-2020 school year;

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

Experienced a substantial loss of income since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating providers’ existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

To apply for the program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.