Gas prices in Topeka continue their steady climb, topping $2.90 per gallon mark

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices continue to rise in Topeka, with a gallon of unleaded fuel going for as high as $2.91 a gallon at some stations on Tuesday morning.

According to GasBuddy.com, the lowest price in Topeka was $2.55 a gallon at Larry’s Shortstop, 3834 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Gas was selling for as high as $2.91 per gallon at stations in west Topeka, including at both the BP station and Phillips 66 station at S.W. 10th and Wanamaker.

A number of other stations across town were selling unleaded fuel for $2.89 per gallon.

According to AAA, the average price in Kansas on Tuesday morning was $2.81 per gallon, up 4 cents per gallon over Monday’s average of $2.77 per gallon, and 8 cents higher than the $2.73 of a week ago.

The national average for unleaded gas on Tuesday was $2.98 per gallon, AAA said.

A year ago, gas was averaging $1.50 per gallon in Kansas, AAA said. The national average a year ago was $1.84 cents a gallon.

The recent rise in prices in Kansas is being attributed primarily to an increase in demand for fuel, according to AAA officials.

In spite of the higher gas prices, AAA says Memorial Day travel is expected to rebound strongly, with 90% of those taking trips over the holiday doing so by roads and highways.

There was no immediate indication that the higher gas prices in Kansas was related to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline in Texas, AAA officials said.

The main impact of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown was expected to be felt in the Southeast and East Coast areas that are directly supplied by that pipeline, officials said.

The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, was hit by a cyberattack on Friday.

There were reports of gas stations in the Southeast running out of gasoline, according to Gasbuddy.com, which tracks outages and prices.

In Virginia, 7.5% of the state’s 3,880 gas stations reported running out of fuel. In North Carolina, 5.4% of 5,372 stations were out, the company said.

Colonial Pipeline, headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, had restored some fuel delivery Tuesday, but the main artery of the pipeline remained shut down. Colonial said Monday that it anticipates the majority of its service will be restored by the end of the week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

