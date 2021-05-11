Former Olathe North Baseball Coach says he never used racial slur

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former baseball coach at Olathe North High School says he never used a racial slur against anyone.

Former Olathe North High School Baseball Coach Pete Flood was fired on Monday after the district board met for allegedly using a racial slur against the team’s only Black player. KCTV5 reports that Flood said he never used the slur.

“Never, never, never have I ever used the ‘N-word’ or any other racial slur to address a student, player, or person in my entire 25-year career in this district nor my personal life,” said Flood. “On May 6th, a player from my team was playing music on a loudspeaker. As I walked by the speaker, the lyrics of the song said, “b****** sucking my c***,” and “N*****”. As you could imagine; I was shocked and offended, and asked him to turn it off. When that didn’t immediately occur, I repeated, “Turn that off, we are not going to play music that says ‘b****** sucking my c*** and N*****.’ Change the song, change the artist, change the genre. I don’t care, just turn that sh** off.” At this point, he turned it off and I continued on to observe the sub-varsity practice. In my opinion, these types of lyrics should never be played in a public venue at a school event. I deeply regret that I repeated the N-word aloud; however, I do not regret requesting that a song with such offensive and derogatory language be turned off.”

The school board called the comment “inexcusable on every level.”

