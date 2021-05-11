Advertisement

Fire crews respond early Tuesday to site of Monday night explosion north of Holton

Crews from the Holton and Circleville fire departments were called back early Tuesday to the site of a deadly explosion that occurred Monday night in Jackson County after a blaze rekindled at the location, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews from the Holton and Circleville fire departments were called back early Tuesday to the site of a deadly explosion that occurred Monday night in Jackson County after a blaze rekindled at the location, authorities said.

The rekindled fire was reported around 5 a.m. Tuesday near 270 Road and Q4 Road, where an explosion killed a man, seriously injured a woman and leveled a house near 270 Road and Q4 Road, about 5 miles northeast of Holton.

The explosion was reported around 6:15 p.m. Monday just northeast of Jackson Heights High School.

A man was found dead at the scene and a woman was taken from the site by air ambulance for treatment of serious burns, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

The explosion was so strong that people several miles away reported feeling it, Morse said.

The cause of the explosion remained under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

