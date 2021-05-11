Advertisement

Family pets perish in SE Topeka house fire

Crews work to save a dog from a house fire at 3517 SE Girard St. on May 5, 2021.
Crews work to save a dog from a house fire at 3517 SE Girard St. on May 5, 2021.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of a home in southeast Topeka were able to evacuate when it caught fire, but only one dog has survived.

The Topeka Fire Department says it was called to 3517 SE Girard St. in southeast Topeka with reports of a fire just after 11 a.m. It said residents were able to evacuate, but only one dog survived the fire. It said one other dog and a cat perished in the fire.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a house explosion at Q4 and 270th Rd. north of Holton.
Authorities investigate cause of Jackson Co. house explosion that killed one man
Emporia crash survivor
Teen who survived fatal Lyon Co. crash Saturday that killed three friends recounts the tragedy
Ashley Edwards is the only survivor of a three-car wreck
Mom remembers two teens killed in Cottonwood River wreck
The HSUS claims the photo is of caged breeding dogs at Debra Deters' puppy mill in Centralia,...
7 puppy mills in Kansas make “Horrible Hundred” annual report
Ladora Sue Benaka, 63, of Tecumseh, was arrested on drug charges Sunday night in SE Topeka.
Tecumseh woman booked for drugs after Sunday night traffic stop

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Kevin Strickland, Midwest Innocence Project
Prosecutors: Missouri man wrongly convicted of triple murder
Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Family friend creates GoFundMe for victim of Saturday night crash that killed three Emporia teenagers
2020 marks most successful year for economic development in Kansas