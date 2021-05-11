Family pets perish in SE Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of a home in southeast Topeka were able to evacuate when it caught fire, but only one dog has survived.

The Topeka Fire Department says it was called to 3517 SE Girard St. in southeast Topeka with reports of a fire just after 11 a.m. It said residents were able to evacuate, but only one dog survived the fire. It said one other dog and a cat perished in the fire.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

The incident is still under investigation.

