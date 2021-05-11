Family friend creates GoFundMe for victim of Saturday night crash that killed three Emporia teenagers

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the funeral of a victim of the crash in Emporia that killed three teenagers on Saturday night.

Michele Anderson, a family friend of a teenager that was killed on Saturday night in a crash in Emporia, says in her GoFundMe that she has created it to help pay for the unexpected funeral expenses of Shelby Phoenix, 17. She said all funds will be given via check to Shelby’s mother, Heather Phoenix.

According to GoFundMe, the page has already reached over $2,500, which is just over half of its $5,000 goal.

Emergency officials were called to the 800 block of 147 Rd. on Saturday, May 8, just after 6 p.m. Upon arrival, officials found Ashley Edwards, 15, to be the only survivor of a crash where a car lost control and fell into the Cottonwood River. Shelby Phoenix, 17, Chase Luby, 17, and Paxton Luby, 13, were all victims of the crash.

Anderson said she is still unaware of GoFundMes for the other two victims of the crash.

