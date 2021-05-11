Advertisement

Emporia Rescue Mission hoping to move into new home this summer

Officials with the Emporia Rescue Mission say the organization is hoping to move from its...
Officials with the Emporia Rescue Mission say the organization is hoping to move from its current location at 1119 Merchant St., shown in this photo, to its new location at 1236 E. 12th in the next couple of months, according to KVOE Radio.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials with the Emporia Rescue Mission say the organization is hoping to move into its new location in the next couple of months, according to KVOE Radio.

The mission has been located in a house at 1119 Merchant St.

It is planning to move into a building formerly occupied by the Amend Girl Scout Center at 1236 E. 12th.

Emporia Rescue Mission director Lee Alderman told KVOE that a few items needed for the building’s fire safety and suppression systems are on backorder.

The mission received a conditional-use permit allowing it to move into the facility after a unanimous vote in February by Emporia city commissioners, KVOE said.

The mission is planning to sell its current home at 1119 Merchant to Kwik Shop.

For more information on the Emporia Rescue Mission, call 620-794-2977.

