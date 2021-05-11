Emporia Rescue Mission hoping to move into new home this summer

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials with the Emporia Rescue Mission say the organization is hoping to move into its new location in the next couple of months, according to KVOE Radio.

The mission has been located in a house at 1119 Merchant St.

It is planning to move into a building formerly occupied by the Amend Girl Scout Center at 1236 E. 12th.

Emporia Rescue Mission director Lee Alderman told KVOE that a few items needed for the building’s fire safety and suppression systems are on backorder.

The mission received a conditional-use permit allowing it to move into the facility after a unanimous vote in February by Emporia city commissioners, KVOE said.

The mission is planning to sell its current home at 1119 Merchant to Kwik Shop.

For more information on the Emporia Rescue Mission, call 620-794-2977.

