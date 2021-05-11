Advertisement

Colorado taken off KDHE travel list, specific counties added

(KKCO)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After adding Colorado to its travel quarantine list last week, KDHE is now placing individual counties on the list instead.

“We recognize that adding Colorado to the quarantine list presented challenges to those living in the border communities,” KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said. “As such we looked at all of the Colorado counties individually and added those core counties that were 3x higher than the rate of Kansas.”

23 Colorado counties are now on the list: Adams, Arapahoe, Archuleta, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Crowley, City and County of Denver, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Jefferson, Lake, Larimer, Park, Phillips, Pueblo, Rio Blanco, San Juan, Teller and Weld.

Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Michigan, and Rhode Island are still on the list as well.

