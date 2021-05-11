Cloud County Community College to hold Commencement Friday

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Cloud County Community College commencement ceremonies are set for 7 p.m. Friday in the Arley Bryant Gymnasium on the Concordia campus.

The school noted that a total of 246 graduates from the Concordia and Geary County campuses plus outreach locations will be recognized. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all graduates participating in the ceremony were provided two guest tickets. The ceremony will not be open to the public but will be streamed on You Tube.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.