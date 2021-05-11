Advertisement

Cloud County Community College to hold Commencement Friday

((Source: PEXELS))
By JC Post
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Cloud County Community College commencement ceremonies are set for 7 p.m. Friday in the Arley Bryant Gymnasium on the Concordia campus.

The school noted that a total of 246 graduates from the Concordia and Geary County campuses plus outreach locations will be recognized. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all graduates participating in the ceremony were provided two guest tickets. The ceremony will not be open to the public but will be streamed on You Tube.

