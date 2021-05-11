Candlelight vigil held for Emporia car crash victims, fundraisers open now

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three teens who lost their lives in a car crash on Road J and 147 in Emporia were remembered Tuesday night by classmates, friends and loved ones.

Friends and family joined together at the site where it happened for a candlelight vigil.

“Just don’t take life for granted y’all. Live everyday to the fullest and live everyday like it’s your last but more importantly, live for each other and love for each other.”

Friends spoke to the group of their memories with 17-year-old Chase Luby and 13-year-old Paxton Luby.

“She will forever by my best friend. Even though I wasn’t there for every single day. I miss her.”'

“She was a wonderful free spirit. She was always all smiles whenever she came back and came over to hangout and everyone else around her smiled.”

They mourned their loss, but celebrated the lives they lived.

Another vigil is planned for Friday at Jones Park.

Emporia State Federal Credit Union is accepting donations for a fund in honor of the two siblings. The memorial fund for Chase Luby, who was 17, and Paxton Luby, who was 13, is available for drop-off or mail-in donations. You can do so at their branch on 310 West 12th or at 2332 Industrial Road.

A GoFundMe donations page for the funeral expenses has been started for the other teen who died in the car crash, Shelby Pheonix, 17. The link to it can be found here.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff's Office said the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of road 147. They said a person reported an injured woman walking down the road.

