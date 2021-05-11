Building partially collapses in downtown McPherson

MCPHERSON, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - A building in downtown McPherson partially collapsed Tuesday morning.

According to a social media report from police, officers took a report of a loud boom and the building collapsing in the 100 Block of North Main Street at Marlin Street.

First responders arrived and observed that the west wall of a residence above Sounds Great, 123 N Main Street had crumbled. There were no injuries.

Officials closed the 100 block of North Main Street and 100 block of West Marlin Street and asked pedestrians to stay away from the area until a structural engineer and shoring is in place.

