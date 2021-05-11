Advertisement

After event held online a year ago, 4-H Campference set to return to Rock Springs Ranch

A year after it took place online because of COVID-19, a 4-H camp will welcome youths back for...
A year after it took place online because of COVID-19, a 4-H camp will welcome youths back for an in-person event this summer, according to the Little Apple Post.(4-H Facebook Page)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A year after it took place online because of COVID-19, a 4-H camp will welcome youths back for an in-person event this summer.

The 4-H Campference will take place June 27 to 30 at the Rock Springs 4-H camp, which is located south of Junction City, according to the Little Apple Post.

Registration is available online through May 15.

Although spots are limited, organizers say they will keep a waiting list to fill late cancellations.

Campference is open to youths ages 12 to 14.

Beth Hinshaw, a Kansas 4-H youth development specialist in southeast Kansas, said the camp started several years ago as a way to keep middle school youth engaged in 4-H activities and also to serve as a “bridge” to other statewide 4-H activities, such as Discovery Days.

“We always talk about all of the fun at 4-H camp because we’re going to ride horses, we’re going to paddle canoes, we’re going to do the adventure course,” Hinshaw said. “But we’re also going to have some very specific workshops that help these ‘tweenagers’ with leadership skills and how they can use those back in their community.”

According to the Little Apple Post, an adventure course is a new feature at the Rock Springs 4-H camp.

Hinshaw said delegates to 4-H Campference will participate in activities on the high ropes course led by trained staff members.

Hinshaw urges youth and families to learn more about 4-H Campference by contacting their local 4-H club leader, or their local Kansas State University Research and Extension agent.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emporia crash survivor
Teen who survived fatal Lyon Co. crash Saturday that killed three friends recounts the tragedy
Crews responded to a house explosion at Q4 and 270th Rd. north of Holton.
Authorities investigate cause of Jackson Co. house explosion that killed one man
Ashley Edwards is the only survivor of a three-car wreck
Mom remembers two teens killed in Cottonwood River wreck
The HSUS claims the photo is of caged breeding dogs at Debra Deters' puppy mill in Centralia,...
7 puppy mills in Kansas make “Horrible Hundred” annual report
Ladora Sue Benaka, 63, of Tecumseh, was arrested on drug charges Sunday night in SE Topeka.
Tecumseh woman booked for drugs after Sunday night traffic stop

Latest News

Topeka Metro launches popular ‘Kids Ride Free’ promotion
A house explosion north of Holton killed a man and seriously injured a woman.
Man killed in Monday night home explosion identified
Officials with the Emporia Rescue Mission say the organization is hoping to move from its...
Emporia Rescue Mission hoping to move into new home this summer
A man was taken to the hospital following a crash between an emergency vehicle and a sport...
One taken to hospital after emergency vehicle collides with SUV in Overland Park