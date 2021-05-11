After event held online a year ago, 4-H Campference set to return to Rock Springs Ranch

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A year after it took place online because of COVID-19, a 4-H camp will welcome youths back for an in-person event this summer.

The 4-H Campference will take place June 27 to 30 at the Rock Springs 4-H camp, which is located south of Junction City, according to the Little Apple Post.

Registration is available online through May 15.

Although spots are limited, organizers say they will keep a waiting list to fill late cancellations.

Campference is open to youths ages 12 to 14.

Beth Hinshaw, a Kansas 4-H youth development specialist in southeast Kansas, said the camp started several years ago as a way to keep middle school youth engaged in 4-H activities and also to serve as a “bridge” to other statewide 4-H activities, such as Discovery Days.

“We always talk about all of the fun at 4-H camp because we’re going to ride horses, we’re going to paddle canoes, we’re going to do the adventure course,” Hinshaw said. “But we’re also going to have some very specific workshops that help these ‘tweenagers’ with leadership skills and how they can use those back in their community.”

According to the Little Apple Post, an adventure course is a new feature at the Rock Springs 4-H camp.

Hinshaw said delegates to 4-H Campference will participate in activities on the high ropes course led by trained staff members.

Hinshaw urges youth and families to learn more about 4-H Campference by contacting their local 4-H club leader, or their local Kansas State University Research and Extension agent.

