Advertisement

2020 marks most successful year for economic development in Kansas

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas saw significant economic development during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Laura Kelly says Kansas will participate in Economic Development Week, which is an annual celebration hosted by the International Economic Development Council.

“Over the last two years, we’ve rebuilt the Department of Commerce and reinvested in critical services like education, transportation, broadband, and health care,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “With over $5 billion in new capital investment, our efforts are paying off in real-time. We’ll continue to reinvest in our foundation and recruitment tools to keep Kansas open for business.”

According to Gov. Kelly, since she took office, the state has seen historic success in economic development, recently exceeding $5 billion in new capital investment by businesses since 2019. Of the $5 billion brought to Kansas, she said $2.5 billion was invested during 2020 alone, making it the most successful year for economic development in state history.

“Governor Kelly has ushered in a new era of economic development in Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Major business investments ripple through the state by bringing new visitors, residents and dollars to the state. Kansas companies expanding strengthen their communities and provide new opportunities for their neighbors. Our new way of doing business has made Kansas stronger, more secure and more prosperous – period.”

Gov. Kelly said investments since the beginning of her administration include the following:

  • Schwan’s Company, Inc. – building a new 400,000-square-foot expansion at its pizza-manufacturing facility in Salina, totaling $600 million in capital investment;
  • Hilmar Cheese Company – building a new production facility in Dodge City, totaling $460 million investment;
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. – building a new 880,000-square-foot omnichannel distribution center in Wyandotte County, totaling more than $400 million in capital investment;
  • Amazon – two new fulfillment centers in Kansas City and Park City, totaling $210 million in capital investment;
  • Merck Animal Health – new facility expansion/enhancement in DeSoto, totaling $100 million in capital investment;
  • Pretzels, LLC – building a 146,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Lawrence Venture Park, totaling $88 million in capital investment;
  • Great Plains Manufacturing (Kubota) – new manufacturing facility in Salina, totaling $43 million in capital investment.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a house explosion at Q4 and 270th Rd. north of Holton.
Authorities investigate cause of Jackson Co. house explosion that killed one man
Emporia crash survivor
Teen who survived fatal Lyon Co. crash Saturday that killed three friends recounts the tragedy
Ashley Edwards is the only survivor of a three-car wreck
Mom remembers two teens killed in Cottonwood River wreck
The HSUS claims the photo is of caged breeding dogs at Debra Deters' puppy mill in Centralia,...
7 puppy mills in Kansas make “Horrible Hundred” annual report
Ladora Sue Benaka, 63, of Tecumseh, was arrested on drug charges Sunday night in SE Topeka.
Tecumseh woman booked for drugs after Sunday night traffic stop

Latest News

Crews work to save a dog from a house fire at 3517 SE Girard St. on May 5, 2021.
Family pets perish in SE Topeka house fire
Midday in Kansas
Kevin Strickland, Midwest Innocence Project
Prosecutors: Missouri man wrongly convicted of triple murder
Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Family friend creates GoFundMe for victim of Saturday night crash that killed three Emporia teenagers