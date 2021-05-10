Vegas show group makes stop in Topeka on tour supporting military heroes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Vegas group is touring the country in support of our military heroes.

‘Pin-Ups on Tour’ is a WWII-style variety and burlesque show based in Vegas. The group has traveled to 46 states so far to perform.

The founder, Julia Reed Nichols said, “The organization’s mission is really just to make veterans smile, both at our shows and inside VA hospitals across the country.”

On Monday, ‘Pin-Ups on Tour’ will make a stop in the Capital City for one of their first live performances since the pandemic began.

“One of the things we all missed during this was community,” Nichols continued saying, “We did our best with virtual to kind of keep that, but there’s something about being in a room with other humans, celebrating with other humans, that just can’t be recreated.”

The unique part about their shows is all the funds raised help provide free entertainment to local veterans.

Following the show Monday night, the group will then visit with veterans at the Topeka Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

“I’m actually thrilled we’re going to be doing a visit at the Topeka VA,” said Nichols, “We’re going to be able to do two shows there, outdoors, all safe, and we’re able to do that because of the generosity of our audience members.”

Their heart for military heroes doesn’t stop there. ‘Pin-Ups on Tour’ also partners with VFW’s, American Legions, non-profits, and several other organizations across the country that serve veterans.

Nichols said while performing is their passion, the cause is what truly hits home.

“My dad was a pilot in the Air Force when I was a little girl, so I just grew up in a very patriotic family,” she continued saying, “When I was a performer it was a natural way for me to use my talents to give back and I think that’s one of the really great things about our organization. This is all top Vegas performers that are getting on the road and doing this because they have it in their hearts.”

‘Pin-Ups on Tour’ will perform Monday at 7 p.m. at VFW Post 1650 located off of Southwest Huntoon. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for civilians and free for veterans and the military.

There will be limited capacity at the show, so you’re encouraged to RSVP ahead of time. Click here to reserve your spot.

