TPD investigating two-vehicle wreck in SE Topeka on Sunday evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident that happened on Sunday evening in the Southeast area of Topeka.

Officers were called to SE 31st and California around 6:45 P.M. on Sunday on a report of a two-vehicle accident.

Topeka Police told 13 NEWS that at least two people were transported to the hospital. One of the passengers was a small child with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. TPD says California street will be closed off until further notice.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.