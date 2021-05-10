Advertisement

TPD investigating two-vehicle wreck in SE Topeka on Sunday evening

California Wreck
California Wreck(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident that happened on Sunday evening in the Southeast area of Topeka.

Officers were called to SE 31st and California around 6:45 P.M. on Sunday on a report of a two-vehicle accident.

Topeka Police told 13 NEWS that at least two people were transported to the hospital. One of the passengers was a small child with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. TPD says California street will be closed off until further notice.

This is a developing story.

Ashley Edwards speaks about what happened Saturday night.
