Tecumseh woman booked for drugs after Sunday night traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Tecumseh woman is facing drug charges after she was arrested after a traffic stop Sunday night.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Ladora S. Benaka, 63, was booked into the Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container of liquor, and improper driving on a laned roadway.

Officials say she was pulled over shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, in the 4500 block of S.E. 45th Street.

The Sheriff’s Office says during an investigation, a deputy located drugs inside the 1999 Pontiac Bonneville Benaka was driving.

The incident remains under investigation.

