Pair arrested after Missouri man beaten, robbed while in Atchison to meet online acquaintance

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested Sunday after a Missouri man was beaten and robbed while he was in Atchison to meet an online acquaintance, according to KAIR Radio.

The incident was reported around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Birch Street, on the west side of Atchison.

According to KAIR, officers from the Atchison Police Department responding to the scene found an injured 28-year-old Liberty, Mo., man outside a residence.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said the man had arrived around 9 p.m. Saturday in Atchison “to meet with a person who he had been communicating with online” and who lived at the Birch Street address.

Wilson said five people were at that location when a disturbance began around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Wilson said the victim was struck over the head with a baseball bat; struck over the head and shoulder with a chair; and threatened with a knife. A credit card, identification card, cash and a mobile phone were taken from the victim, who was transported to a hospital for treatment.

As of Sunday night, KAIR reports, the victim remained hospitalized. His condition wasn’t available on Monday morning.

An investigation into the incident led to the arrests of two people, KAIR says. The pair were identified as Bailey Walker, 28, of Atchison, and a 17-year-old boy whose name wassn’t immediately released.

Walker was arrested in connection with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with aggravated battery and aggravated robbery.

Both Walker and the 17-year-old boy were booked into the Atchison County Jail.

Additional details weren’t available early Monday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.