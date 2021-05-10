Advertisement

Pair arrested after Missouri man beaten, robbed while in Atchison to meet online acquaintance

Two people were arrested Sunday after a Missouri man was beaten and robbed while he was in...
Two people were arrested Sunday after a Missouri man was beaten and robbed while he was in Atchison to meet an online acquaintance, according to KAIR Radio.(KAIR Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested Sunday after a Missouri man was beaten and robbed while he was in Atchison to meet an online acquaintance, according to KAIR Radio.

The incident was reported around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Birch Street, on the west side of Atchison.

According to KAIR, officers from the Atchison Police Department responding to the scene found an injured 28-year-old Liberty, Mo., man outside a residence.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said the man had arrived around 9 p.m. Saturday in Atchison “to meet with a person who he had been communicating with online” and who lived at the Birch Street address.

Wilson said five people were at that location when a disturbance began around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Wilson said the victim was struck over the head with a baseball bat; struck over the head and shoulder with a chair; and threatened with a knife. A credit card, identification card, cash and a mobile phone were taken from the victim, who was transported to a hospital for treatment.

As of Sunday night, KAIR reports, the victim remained hospitalized. His condition wasn’t available on Monday morning.

An investigation into the incident led to the arrests of two people, KAIR says. The pair were identified as Bailey Walker, 28, of Atchison, and a 17-year-old boy whose name wassn’t immediately released.

Walker was arrested in connection with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with aggravated battery and aggravated robbery.

Both Walker and the 17-year-old boy were booked into the Atchison County Jail.

Additional details weren’t available early Monday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Three teens dead after car crashes into Lyon Co. river
Emporia crash survivor
Teen who survived fatal Lyon Co. crash Saturday that killed three friends recounts the tragedy
Kansas rattled by two more earthquakes
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Resources
California Wreck
Child suffers life-threatening injuries after head-on collision Sunday in Topeka

Latest News

The Vegas group, Pin-Ups on Tour, performs in support of military heroes.
Vegas show group makes stop in Topeka on tour supporting military heroes
No updates had been issued as of early Monday regarding a two-vehicle, head-on crash that...
No updates early Monday after young child critically injured in southeast Topeka crash
K-State changes mask policy for outdoor settings
One person was seriously injured after an emergency vehicle collided with a sport utility...
One person seriously injured when emergency vehicle collides with SUV in Wichita