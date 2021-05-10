Advertisement

Osage City woman arrested for drug possession

Bridget Griesacker, 31, of Osage City was arrested Monday afternoon after a traffic stop on...
Bridget Griesacker, 31, of Osage City was arrested Monday afternoon after a traffic stop on Osage Co.(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage City woman is facing drug charges after officials say a K-9 found drugs in the car she was driving Monday afternoon.

According to Osage Co. Sheriff Chris Wells, Bridget R. C. Griesacker, 31, of Osage City, was booked into the Osage Co. Jail for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and a Shawnee Co. warrant.

Officials say Griesacker was pulled over around 1:45 p.m. Monday for a traffic infraction while driving on K-268, just east of US-75.

Wells says drugs were located after a K-9 was deployed during the stop.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Three teens dead after car crashes into Lyon Co. river
Emporia crash survivor
Teen who survived fatal Lyon Co. crash Saturday that killed three friends recounts the tragedy
Kansas rattled by two more earthquakes
The HSUS claims the photo is of caged breeding dogs at Debra Deters' puppy mill in Centralia,...
7 puppy mills in Kansas make “Horrible Hundred” annual report
California Wreck
Child suffers life-threatening injuries after head-on collision Sunday in Topeka

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City...
Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announces return to football
Walgreens to get more than 480,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses per week, up from 180,000.
Majority of wasted US vaccine doses attributed to two pharmacy chains
Ashley Edwards is the only survivor of a three-car wreck
Mom remembers two teens killed in Cottonwood River wreck
Governor Kelly signed a proclamation at a ranch.
May is Kansas Beef Month