Osage City woman arrested for drug possession

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage City woman is facing drug charges after officials say a K-9 found drugs in the car she was driving Monday afternoon.

According to Osage Co. Sheriff Chris Wells, Bridget R. C. Griesacker, 31, of Osage City, was booked into the Osage Co. Jail for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and a Shawnee Co. warrant.

Officials say Griesacker was pulled over around 1:45 p.m. Monday for a traffic infraction while driving on K-268, just east of US-75.

Wells says drugs were located after a K-9 was deployed during the stop.

