One person seriously injured when emergency vehicle collides with SUV in Wichita

One person was seriously injured after an emergency vehicle collided with a sport utility vehicle Sunday night in Wichita, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was seriously injured after an emergency vehicle collided with a sport utility vehicle Sunday night in Wichita, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Central and Tyler on the west side of Wichita.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the collision occurred when a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe that was operating as an emergency vehicle with its lights and sirens activated failed to yield at a red light and struck a 2012 Jeep Liberty that was traveling south on Tyler.

A passenger in the Jeep, identified as Dalton W. Scott, 26, of Wichita, was taken to St. Francis Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Scott was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Jeep, Lauren R. Zwiesler, 22, of Wichita, was taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment of injuries that were considered to be minor. The patrol said Zwiesler was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Trenton R.S. Wolff, 23, of Manhattan, was reported to have possible injuries, but there was no record of him being transported by ambulance to the hospital. The patrol said Wolff was wearing a seat belt.

