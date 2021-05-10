Advertisement

One killed in crash after car runs red light Sunday evening in Kansas City, Kan.

One person was killed and another person was injured in a crash that occurred after a vehicle...
One person was killed and another person was injured in a crash that occurred after a vehicle ran a red light Sunday evening at an intersection in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was injured in a crash that occurred after a vehicle ran a red light Sunday evening in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said.

The collision was reported around 6:45 p.m. Sunday at N. 38th Street and Parallel Parkway.

According to Kansas City, Kan., police officials, the initial investigation into the crash indicated that a vehicle traveling east on Parallel Parkway at a high rate of speed ran a red light at the intersection of N. 38th Street.

The vehicle that ran the red light then struck a vehicle that was traveling north on 38th Street and that had entered the intersection at a green light.

The impact caused the vehicle that was struck to roll several times before it came to rest in the eastbound lane of Parallel.

The other vehicle crossed the median and westbound lanes of Parallel before coming to a stop when it struck a retaining wall.

Police officials said the driver of the vehicle that was struck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Traffic Division.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Three teens dead after car crashes into Lyon Co. river
Emporia crash survivor
Teen who survived wreck that killed three friends speaks out
Kansas rattled by two more earthquakes
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Resources
TPD looking for suspect in attempted aggravated robbery of Domino’s

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
Highest chance of rain and t-storms isn't until Friday
A cool start to the week
Ashley Edwards is the only survivor of a three-car wreck
Ashley Edwards is the only survivor of a three car wreck
More Gloomy Weather Ahead
Mother's Day Evening Forecast