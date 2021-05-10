One killed in crash after car runs red light Sunday evening in Kansas City, Kan.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was injured in a crash that occurred after a vehicle ran a red light Sunday evening in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said.

The collision was reported around 6:45 p.m. Sunday at N. 38th Street and Parallel Parkway.

According to Kansas City, Kan., police officials, the initial investigation into the crash indicated that a vehicle traveling east on Parallel Parkway at a high rate of speed ran a red light at the intersection of N. 38th Street.

The vehicle that ran the red light then struck a vehicle that was traveling north on 38th Street and that had entered the intersection at a green light.

The impact caused the vehicle that was struck to roll several times before it came to rest in the eastbound lane of Parallel.

The other vehicle crossed the median and westbound lanes of Parallel before coming to a stop when it struck a retaining wall.

Police officials said the driver of the vehicle that was struck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Traffic Division.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

