No updates early Monday after young child critically injured in southeast Topeka crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police had issued no updates as of 8:25 a.m. Monday regarding a two-vehicle crash that critically injured a young child Sunday evening in southeast Topeka.

Police Lt. Ron Ekis said the crash occurred around 6:47 p.m. Sunday when a silver car that was northbound in the 3000 block of S.E. California Avenue collided head-on with a southbound gray sport utility vehicle.

Ekis said two people in the car, an adult and a toddler, were taken by Ameican Medical Response ambulance to an area hospital.

The toddler was reported to have suffered life-threatening injuries. The adult’s injuries weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

The four occupants in the sport utility vehicle were all transported to a local hospital by ambulance with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Ekis said.

The Topeka Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to investigate the crash. As the investigation was being conducted, S.E. California Avenue was closed between S.E. 29th Terrace on the north and S.E. 32nd Street on the south.

Anyone with information may call Topeka police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.