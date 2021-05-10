Monday forecast: Unseasonably cool to begin the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After yesterday’s chilly day there is some improvement today but still going to be running about 10° below average. The unseasonably cool weather continues through Wednesday before warming up by Thursday.

While we have to wait until Thursday before warmer weather returns where it looks to remain mild through the weekend, there will be several rain chances as well. Rain chances for the work week will be spotty at best. The good news is the threat for t-storms is low until Friday. However as the threat for t-storms return Friday into the upcoming weekend we’ll have to keep an eye on if there is a threat for severe weather and how widespread it would be if severe weather does occur.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Sprinkles can’t be ruled out but the overall chance for measurable rainfall is low. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear this evening before clouds increase again with a slight chance of spotty showers late. Lows in the low-mid 40s. Winds light to calm.

Tomorrow: Hit and miss rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. WInds NE/E 5-10 mph.

As of now will keep a dry forecast Wednesday through Thursday night before the chance for showers and even t-storms return Friday but we’ll fine tune this if needed. Highs remain cool on Wednesday before warmer weather starts to return on Thursday with a continued warming trend through the weekend. Humidity will also be increasing helping to keep lows in the 50s by the weekend and increase the threat for t-storms that have the potential to be severe. Too early for specific details so keep checking back through the week as details become more clear.

Taking Action:

Have outdoor plans this week? Keep them but know it’ll be cool for much of the week and the chance of rain does exist. Highest chance is Tuesday but that still doesn’t mean there won’t be showers on other days or that rain would even impact you on Tuesday as it’s not expected to be widespread. The threat for t-storms is very low to none through Thursday before the risk of storms exist Friday through the weekend. Too early to get into details on if storms will affect your weekend plans or not.



