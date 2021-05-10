Mom remembers two teens killed in Cottonwood River wreck

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The mother of two of the three teens who died when a car they were in crashed into the Cottonwood River Saturday says she was there when crews pulled the vehicle out of the water.

Heather Luby-Fowler, who is the mother of both Chase and Paxton Luby told 13 NEWS she learned of the crash from Chase’s friend while she was at work.

Luby-Fowler said she rushed to the scene after getting the news where she waited for five hours for crews to pull the wrecked vehicle and the three teens inside out of the water.

As soon as the car was back on land, Heather said she was asked to identify the bodies inside of the vehicle to confirm they were her children.

Unfortunately, they were.

Luby-Flower said she was not aware the third victim, Shelby Phoneix, was in town, but it made sense that Ashley Edwards, the only survivor, was with her two children.

Heather said her daughter Paxton had a passion for video games, and Chase was very outgoing and loved to hang out with her friends.

Luby-Flower said a candlelight vigil has been scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on May 11th at the location of the accident but says she is unsure if she will attend because it is too hard to go back.

A memorial fund for Paxton and Chase has been set up at Emporia State Federal Credit Union.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 800 block of Road 147 on reports of an injured woman walking down the road.

When they arrived, they found Ashley Edwards, 15, walking down the road.

Officials say Edwards was a passenger in a vehicle that drove off the road, past a line of trees, and into the Cottonwood River.

