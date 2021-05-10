Advertisement

Majority of wasted US vaccine doses attributed to two pharmacy chains

Walgreens to get more than 480,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses per week, up from 180,000.
Walgreens to get more than 480,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses per week, up from 180,000.(Source: CNN)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two pharmacy chains are responsible for a majority of the nation’s wasted COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to one news outlet.

Kaiser Health News reports that CVS accounts for nearly half of the 182,874 wasted doses tracked by the CDC, while Walgreens accounts for another 21 percent. The two companies together wasted 128,500 shots combined, or 70 percent of the total.

In a response to 13 NEWS, Walgreens said their pharmacists maintain the vaccines to maximize shelf life, but some doses were lost to broken vials or temperature fluctuations. But, they say their number of discarded doses falls well under the anticipated discard rate.

“As one of the largest vaccine providers in the country, our goal is to use every single available vaccine. Of the nearly 8 million doses Walgreens administered through March 29, the ~0.5% percent of discarded vaccine is well under the anticipated discard rate and was related to vaccine handling, including broken vials or temperature fluctuations in our cold storage. Our pharmacists maintain COVID-19 vaccines in a manner that maximizes the shelf life of the products and prevents against loss.

Walgreens is committed to getting people vaccinated against COVID-19 as safely and efficiently as possible, and that includes our compliance with all state and federal requirements for distribution and administration of the vaccine. We take every appropriate precaution to ensure the safe and secure management and administration of COVID-19 vaccine.”

Axios reports that Pfizer will reduce their shipments by the end of the month, an effort to reduce potential waste.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Three teens dead after car crashes into Lyon Co. river
Emporia crash survivor
Teen who survived fatal Lyon Co. crash Saturday that killed three friends recounts the tragedy
Kansas rattled by two more earthquakes
The HSUS claims the photo is of caged breeding dogs at Debra Deters' puppy mill in Centralia,...
7 puppy mills in Kansas make “Horrible Hundred” annual report
California Wreck
Child suffers life-threatening injuries after head-on collision Sunday in Topeka

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City...
Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announces return to football
Bridget Griesacker, 31, of Osage City was arrested Monday afternoon after a traffic stop on...
Osage City woman arrested for drug possession
Ashley Edwards is the only survivor of a three-car wreck
Mom remembers two teens killed in Cottonwood River wreck
Governor Kelly signed a proclamation at a ranch.
May is Kansas Beef Month