Majority of wasted US vaccine doses attributed to two pharmacy chains

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two pharmacy chains are responsible for a majority of the nation’s wasted COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to one news outlet.

Kaiser Health News reports that CVS accounts for nearly half of the 182,874 wasted doses tracked by the CDC, while Walgreens accounts for another 21 percent. The two companies together wasted 128,500 shots combined, or 70 percent of the total.

In a response to 13 NEWS, Walgreens said their pharmacists maintain the vaccines to maximize shelf life, but some doses were lost to broken vials or temperature fluctuations. But, they say their number of discarded doses falls well under the anticipated discard rate.

“As one of the largest vaccine providers in the country, our goal is to use every single available vaccine. Of the nearly 8 million doses Walgreens administered through March 29, the ~0.5% percent of discarded vaccine is well under the anticipated discard rate and was related to vaccine handling, including broken vials or temperature fluctuations in our cold storage. Our pharmacists maintain COVID-19 vaccines in a manner that maximizes the shelf life of the products and prevents against loss.

Walgreens is committed to getting people vaccinated against COVID-19 as safely and efficiently as possible, and that includes our compliance with all state and federal requirements for distribution and administration of the vaccine. We take every appropriate precaution to ensure the safe and secure management and administration of COVID-19 vaccine.”

Axios reports that Pfizer will reduce their shipments by the end of the month, an effort to reduce potential waste.

