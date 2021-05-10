Advertisement

Kansas reports 0 COVID-19 deaths for first time in a month

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas reported zero new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in a month over the weekend.

The state also reported its lowest increase in COVID-19 cases this year with 345 since Friday.

Since Friday, 31 hospitalizations were reported.

The state passed 5,000 COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

Currently, 39.5% of Kansans have at least received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 32.2% are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Three teens dead after car crashes into Lyon Co. river
Emporia crash survivor
Teen who survived fatal Lyon Co. crash Saturday that killed three friends recounts the tragedy
Kansas rattled by two more earthquakes
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Resources
California Wreck
Child suffers life-threatening injuries after head-on collision Sunday in Topeka

Latest News

Three positons at the city of Topeka are being eliminated as a result of cost-cutting measures...
Mask mandate dropped for most Topeka City buildings
A Kansas school board fired a Pete Flood, a baseball coach at Olathe North High School, for...
Kansas high school coach, accused of racial slur, fired
Kansas City Chiefs Tamba Hali runs through players as he is introduced during a NFL football...
Hali signs one-day contract to retire as a Chief
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2020, file photo, fans watch the Kansas City Chiefs during NFL football...
Chiefs tickets go on sale “under a full capacity” Thursday