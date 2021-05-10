Kansas reports 0 COVID-19 deaths for first time in a month

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas reported zero new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in a month over the weekend.

The state also reported its lowest increase in COVID-19 cases this year with 345 since Friday.

Since Friday, 31 hospitalizations were reported.

The state passed 5,000 COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

Currently, 39.5% of Kansans have at least received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 32.2% are fully vaccinated.

