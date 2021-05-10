Kansas reports 0 COVID-19 deaths for first time in a month
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas reported zero new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in a month over the weekend.
The state also reported its lowest increase in COVID-19 cases this year with 345 since Friday.
Since Friday, 31 hospitalizations were reported.
The state passed 5,000 COVID-19 deaths on Friday.
Currently, 39.5% of Kansans have at least received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 32.2% are fully vaccinated.
