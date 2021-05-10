Kansas high school coach, accused of racial slur, fired

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas school board has fired a high school baseball coach for allegedly using a racial slur toward a Black player.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Olathe board met Monday morning and announced the firing of Olathe North High School Coach Pete Flood.

The father of the team’s only Black player told the Star last week that his son was playing rap music through speakers during batting practice before a recent game.

Tony Banks said Flood walked up to Banks’ son and used a racial slur in describing rap music.

Banks shared the story on social media, prompting an outcry.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.