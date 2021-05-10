Kansas health official says reaching herd immunity still matters even as COVID-19 vaccine demand slows

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Data from the CDC shows Kansas requested less than nine percent of its federal allotment of COVID-19 vaccines last week.

Dr. Marci Neilsen, Governor Laura Kelly’s Chief Advisor for COVID-19 Coordination said the all-around decrease in demand concerns her, but she is still focused on achieving herd immunity to the virus.

“We are going to need to reach a level of immunity, herd immunity that ensures we are going to be a healthy community and healthy nation,” she said Monday.

“That is going to require folks to get vaccination or to get the disease itself and we certainly don’t want people to get sick.”

Neilsen said increasing the demand for vaccines means shifting structure to the state’s vaccination response like expanding access to who can administer the vaccine to allow for a more personal experience.

“It’s important that we get vaccines in the hands of primary care physicians so the people who have questions about the vaccine they can get it through their local doctor,” she said.

Neilsen said. shifting approach also means increasing convenience to getting the vaccine shifting attention from mass vaccination sites to community hubs.

“We need to make it really easy for folks just to be able to walk in to a pharmacy without an appointment to get the vaccine and bring vaccine to where the people are,” she said.

“We’ve had a number of mass vaccination sites in Kansas and they have been convenient for people who have transportation but we’re not seeing the continued demand at those sites.”

She wants Kansans to hear from those they trust that it is worth taking a shot at the vaccine.

“We’re working with community partners all across the state so they can get the word out of the importance of getting the vaccine, targeting messages to different segments of the population based on what their concerns are,” she said.

“We know that it’s important for folks to hear from people who look like them, talk like them and so we want to partner with all sorts of individuals across the state.”

