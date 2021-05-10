K-State changes mask policy for outdoor settings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is changing its mask policy for outdoor settings following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The university said beginning May 17, fully vaccinated people can participate in outdoor activities and recreation without a mask, except in certain crowded settings and venues. Those may include live performances, parades, or sports events.

They said masks will still be required for all faculty, staff, students, contractors, vendors, and visitors in all indoor spaces while on university property.

