Advertisement

Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice

Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts of neglect of a dependent.(Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana woman faces child neglect charges after investigators said her 4-year-old daughter nearly died from a lice infestation so severe doctors had to give her multiple blood transfusions.

Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts of neglect of a dependent. She was still listed on the jail website on Monday.

According to court records, Scottsburg police were contacted April 20 after Singh’s 4-year-old daughter was brought to a hospital with a severe lice infestation so bad doctors declared her a “near fatality” because lice had fed off of her for so long.

The girl was so ill she could not walk and she needed to have four blood transfusions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Three teens dead after car crashes into Lyon Co. river
Emporia crash survivor
Teen who survived fatal Lyon Co. crash Saturday that killed three friends recounts the tragedy
Kansas rattled by two more earthquakes
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Resources
California Wreck
Child suffers life-threatening injuries after head-on collision Sunday in Topeka

Latest News

Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, Monday, May. 10, 2021.
Gaza health officials: 9 killed in blast in northern Gaza
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Pipeline hit by cyberattack could be online by week’s end
Kansas City Chiefs Tamba Hali runs through players as he is introduced during a NFL football...
Hali signs one-day contract to retire as a Chief
LIVE: Biden remarks on economy
Rocket sirens sound in Jerusalem and multiple other locations Monday. Hamas claims...
Rocket sirens sound in Jerusalem