Harvesters to hold monthly food distribution Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters will hold its monthly food distribution this Tuesday, May 11th.

The mobile food pantry is sponsored by Topeka Bible Church and the Central Topeka Turnaround Team.

Volunteers will be distributing fresh food on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 9 a.m. in the former Gordman’s parking lot at 3245 SW Topeka Blvd.

No ID or proof of income is required, you will only need to provide the number of people in your household.

Harvesters receives food for about 600 households each month and encourage anyone who needs it to come.

Volunteers are also needed. If you’re interested in volunteering, you are asked to arrive at 8 a.m.

The next monthly food distribution will be Tuesday, June 8th.

